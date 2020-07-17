Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

ORGO opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

