Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 10.4% Higher

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.65, 547,187 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 389,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.