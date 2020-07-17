Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 13.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 477,574 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 130,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.