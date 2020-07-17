Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

