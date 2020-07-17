Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 91 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.