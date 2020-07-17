Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,280 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

