Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

