Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,952 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

