Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

NYSE:PKG opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

