Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

