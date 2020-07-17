Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

