Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

