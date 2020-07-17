Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,645,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after buying an additional 1,169,649 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 905,120 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,109,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 710,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

WDC stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

