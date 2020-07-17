Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

