Optimum Investment Advisors Has $795,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

