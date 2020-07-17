Optimum Investment Advisors Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.55 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

