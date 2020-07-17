Optimum Investment Advisors Has $497,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.