Optimum Investment Advisors Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 23.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

LEN stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,017,550. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

