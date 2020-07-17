Optimum Investment Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,033,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.