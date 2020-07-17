Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Visa by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 3,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

