Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,497,000 after purchasing an additional 558,359 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after buying an additional 610,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

