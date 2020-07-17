Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

