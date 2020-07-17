Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

