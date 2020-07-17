Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

