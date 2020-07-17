Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 391,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

