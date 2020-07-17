Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

