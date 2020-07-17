Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

