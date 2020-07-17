Oppenheimer Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $515.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.71.

NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.5% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $17,989,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

