ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 5.9% Higher

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $28.83, 6,837,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,240,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

