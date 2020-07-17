Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.94 and last traded at $66.80, 245,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 299,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

