Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 5.6%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.28, 366,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 627,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omeros by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

