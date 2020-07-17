Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 177.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
