Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 177.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

