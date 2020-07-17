Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.50. Olin shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 3,408,442 shares traded.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,467,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,664,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Olin by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,963,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.