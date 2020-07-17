Office Properties Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.0% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,047.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.