Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21, 8,170,655 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,113,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.