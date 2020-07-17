Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Octopus Aim VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Friday. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.60 ($0.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50.

Get Octopus Aim VCT 2 alerts:

Octopus Aim VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Aim VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Aim VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.