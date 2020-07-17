Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Octopus Aim VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Friday. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.60 ($0.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50.
Octopus Aim VCT 2 Company Profile
