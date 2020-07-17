OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 19,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 119,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

