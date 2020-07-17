Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($27.38) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,125 ($26.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,038.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.20. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion and a PE ratio of -123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

