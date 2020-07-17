OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Shares Up 1.8%

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69, 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:OASM)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

