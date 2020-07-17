Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.68. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 12,151,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,836,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,138,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

