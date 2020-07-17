Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 21.6%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) shares were down 21.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 514,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 192,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.66.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

