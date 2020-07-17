NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 25%

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 233,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 million during the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

