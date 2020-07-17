Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 9.5%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.64, 1,315,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,296,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 707.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,580.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,044 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novocure by 85.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,772,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $65,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

