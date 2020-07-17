Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

