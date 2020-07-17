Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,807 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

