Northside Capital Management LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.