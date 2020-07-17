Northside Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

