Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Larry S. Cash Purchases 834 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Larry S. Cash bought 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $19,432.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $78,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.