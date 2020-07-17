North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

