North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,834 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.